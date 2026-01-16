 |  Login 
Voestalpine secures largest-ever high bay warehouse order for logistics hub in Istanbul

Friday, 16 January 2026 13:54:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austria-based steel producer Voestalpine has announced that it has received its largest order to date in the field of high bay warehousing systems, with a total contract value of around €41 million. Voestalpine will supply modern high bay warehousing systems made of high-quality steel profiles to a leading Turkish logistics service provider for the construction of a modern logistics hub in Istanbul, enabling fully automated processes and maximum space utilization. Project completion is scheduled for April 2027.

Large-scale automated storage facility

The order covers the construction of a high bay warehouse as well as an automated small parts warehouse. With a height of nearly 40 meters, a length of 222 meters and a width of 86 meters, the facility ranks among the largest and most efficient storage solutions in the Istanbul metropolitan region.

Carola Richter, member of the management board of Voestalpine AG and head of its Metal Forming Division, said, “We at Voestalpine use our many years of experience and manufacturing expertise to successfully implement complex storage solutions worldwide. We are excellently positioned in this dynamic market segment and are now a high demand partner for sophisticated logistics solutions beyond Europe.”


Tags: Austria European Union Voestalpine 

