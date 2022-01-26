Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in 2021

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 15:19:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in December last year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.71 million mt, decreasing by 6.03 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.5 percent compared to December 2020, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 7.78 percent compared to November and fell by 3.8 percent year on year to 2.49 million mt.

In 2021, steel production in Vietnam increased by 19.1 percent year on year to 33.29 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 15.6 percent year on year to 29.42 million mt.

In the full year, the country’s crude steel production reached 23.01 million mt, up by 16 percent year on year, while its crude steel sales totaled 23.06 million mt, rising by 17 percent compared to 2020.

Last year, Vietnam exported about 14 million mt of steel with a value of more than $12.7 billion to more than 30 countries and regions. ASEAN countries, China, the EU, Taiwan and the US were the main destinations for the country’s exports.

In the given period, the country’s imports of steel reached 13 million mt with a value of more than $12.2 billion. The main exporters to Vietnam were China, Japan, South Korea and India.