Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to double PC strand capacity with new line

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it plans to double its prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) capacity, putting into operation the PC strand line No. 2 at the Prestressed Steel Factory at the end of September. With the new line, the annual capacity will increase to 600,000 mt from 300,000 mt.

Meanwhile, the company’s exports of PC strand reached 22,000 mt in the first eight months this year, up by 54 percent year on year. Hoa Phat’s PC strand has been mainly exported to the US, Canada, Singapore, Myanmar, Malaysia, Brazil, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Taiwan.