Vehicle production in Argentina declines by 1.94 percent in June from May

According to the Argentine association of vehicles producers, ADEFA, the country produced 37,029 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in June, against 37,762 units in May.

Exports declined by 11.3 percent to 22.373 units, while domestic sales increased by 22.6 percent at 44,096 units, of which only 14,311 units were produced in Argentina, reflecting the export-oriented model of the auto industry in the country.

When compared with June 2025, production in June 2026 declined by 13.6 percent, exports declined by 1.7 percent and domestic sales declined by 26.3 percent.

During the first half of 2026, versus the same period in 2025, production declined by 18.3 percent to 204,658 units, exports slipped by 2.1 percent to 126,693 units and domestic sales dropped by 23.7 percent to 228,129 units.

According to Rodrigo Pérez Graziano, president of ADEFA, with the first half of the year concluded, local production continued its adjustment process, driven by the renewal of the product lineup to date and the maturity of projects linked to new investments. In this regard, Graziano noted that the local industry is operating with slower recovery times relative to demand.

He added that the six-month volume remains in contractionary territory (-23.7 percent), with a projected recovery for the second half of the year, depending primarily on financing conditions.