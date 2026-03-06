 |  Login 
Argentina vehicle production up 41.1% with growth and sustainability, ADEFA president says

Friday, 06 March 2026 19:55:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to Argentina’s Association of Automobile Manufactures (ADEFA), Argentina produced a total of 29,632 cars and light commercial vehicles during February, a 41.1 percent jump against January's 20,998 unit total.

The recent definitive elimination of the internal tax, integrated into labor reform, confirms a path of transformation that will “boost the industry's growth and sustainability,” ADEFA  President Rodrigo Perez Graziano said.

ADEFA February month-on-month data also shows exports soared 63.9 percent to 15,991 units, while domestic sales rose 5.7 percent to 36,292 units, of which only 9,706 units were produced in Argentina.

While February data posts strong against a month prior, year-on-year comparisons show production slumped 30.1 percent verus a year earlier, while exports were off 28.9 percent. Year-on-year domestic sales fell 20.4 percent.

Graziano said monthly data continues to show typical “seasonal trends for the sector.” He also noted that more precise forecasts for the year will only be possible after the first quarter concludes.

Graziano said it is essential to continue working steadily with the entire value chain and the government on the sector's agenda, advancing structural improvements, such as fiscal measures (national, provincial, and municipal), that will support ongoing competitiveness.

 


