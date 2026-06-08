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Vehicle production in Argentina increases slightly in May

Monday, 08 June 2026 18:20:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to the Argentine association of vehicles producers, ADEFA, Argentina produced 37,762 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in May, versus a total of 37,521 units in April.

Exports declined by 6.1 percent to 25,237 units, while domestic sales were steady at 35,979 units, of which only 11,882 units were produced in Argentina, reflecting the export-oriented model of the auto industry in the country.

When compared with May 2025, production in May 2026 declined by 21.5 percent, exports declined by 4.2 percent and domestic sales slumped by 39 percent.

During the first five months of 2026 versus the same period in 2025, production declined by 19.3 percent to 167,629 units, exports declined by 2.2 percent to 104,520 units and domestic sales declined by 23.1 percent to 184,033 units.

According to Rodrigo Pérez Graziano, president of ADEFA, “Production volumes in recent months have reached a stable base,” he said. “As we anticipated, this year the industry will undergo an adjustment process due to the renewal of local supply driven by new investments.”


Tags: Argentina South America Fabrication Distribution Production Imp/exp Statistics 

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