﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale to shut down manganese facility in Brazil

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 00:22:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale will shut down a manganese facility, Vale Manganes, in the city of Simoes Filho, in Bahia state, by the end of the year.

According to local media reports, Vale said it tried all feasible alternatives to keep the plant running over the past 10 years. The company did not explain what it would do with the asset, or if it is considering selling it to a third party.

Vale said it is discussing alternatives to keep the manganese plant employees, including transferring them to other Vale facilities.


Tags: Brazil  mining  alloys  raw mat  Vale  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Sep

Judge suspends apprehension of illegal manganese in Brazil
03  Sep

Brazilian prosecutors file injunction demanding safety measures at Vale
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports
26  Aug

Vale commences decommissioning works at its Doutor dam
24  Aug

Brazilian regulator apprehends 70,000 mt of illegal manganese