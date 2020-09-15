Vale to shut down manganese facility in Brazil

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 00:22:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale will shut down a manganese facility, Vale Manganes, in the city of Simoes Filho, in Bahia state, by the end of the year.

According to local media reports, Vale said it tried all feasible alternatives to keep the plant running over the past 10 years. The company did not explain what it would do with the asset, or if it is considering selling it to a third party.

Vale said it is discussing alternatives to keep the manganese plant employees, including transferring them to other Vale facilities.