US updates AD duty rates on Turkish rebar, Habas exempt from duty

Thursday, 27 May 2021 14:23:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final result of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on rebar from Turkey.

During the review period from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, producers from Turkey were found to have made sales of rebar at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 5.30 percent for İçdaş and 12.41 percent for Kaptan Demir. The DOC has determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 7.05 percent for Çolakoğlu Metalürji and three other rebar producers/exporters. The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from May 27. The DOC found that Habaş, which was subject to antidumping duty, is no longer subject to AD duty as it did not have any shipments of the subject merchandise during the period of review.

In November last year, the DOC announced a preliminary determination in the antidumping duty investigation of rebar from Turkey, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The preliminary antidumping margin for Kaptan Demir was lower at 11.80 percent and the margins for İçdaş and other four rebar producers were higher at 19.10 percent and 17.30 percent, respectively.