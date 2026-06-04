Canada extends duties on rebar imports from China, S. Korea and Turkey

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal has decided to extend its trade remedy measures on imports of rebar from China, South Korea and Turkey following the completion of an expiry review.

The tribunal concluded that allowing the measures to expire would likely result in injury to Canada’s domestic rebar industry and therefore ordered their continuation.

Under the decision, Canada will continue applying antidumping duties on rebar imports from China, South Korea and Turkey, and countervailing duties on rebar imports from China.

The current antidumping duties on rebar from the countries in question are at 26.6 percent for China, 25.1 percent for South Korea and 6.5 percent for Turkey, while subsidy rate is at 6.1 percent for China.

The products currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52, and 7228.30.00.53.