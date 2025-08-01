Canada initiates expiry reviews of AD duty on rebar from three countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on rebar from China, South Korea and Turkey and an expiry review of the countervailing duty (CVD) on the given product from China.

The CBSA will make a determination no later than December 19, 2025, and will issue a statement of reasons by January 2, 2026, on whether the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duties on rebar from the countries in question are at 26.6 percent for China, 25.1 percent for South Korea and 6.5 percent for Turkey, while subsidy rate is at 6.1 percent for China.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52, and 7228.30.00.53.