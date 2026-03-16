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US maintains CVD order on rebar from Turkey

Monday, 16 March 2026 12:22:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on rebar from Turkey.

The DOC has determined that revocation of the countervailing duty orders on the given products from Turkey would likely to lead to the continuation or reoccurrence of countervailable subsidies. The final subsidy rates are at 7.71 percent for İçdaş and 6.58 percent for all other Turkish companies. In addition, Habaş, whose net subsidy rate is de minimis and, hence, is excluded from this order. 

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7215.90.1000, 7215.90.5000, 7221.00.0015, 7221.00.0030, 7221.00.0045, 7222.11.0001, 7222.11.0057, 7222.11.0059, 7222.30.0001, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6085, 7228.20.1000, and 7228.60.6000.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

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