US initiates expedited sunset reviews for rebar from Mexico and Turkey

Thursday, 19 February 2026 12:24:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US International Trade Commission has announced that it has officially scheduled expedited sunset reviews of the existing countervailing duty order on rebar from Turkey and the antidumping duty order on rebar from Mexico. The Commission will determine whether revoking the current trade remedy orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of material injury to US industry.

The notice published by the Commission follows its earlier determination that the responses from domestic interested parties were adequate, while the responses from foreign producer groups were inadequate. As a result, the Commission decided to proceed with expedited reviews rather than full length proceedings.

Stakeholders, including the domestic Rebar Trade Action Coalition, may submit written comments on the review record through March 11, 2026. The Commission’s final determinations are expected later in 2026 once all submissions and staff analyses are completed.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

