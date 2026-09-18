Canada maintains AD duties on rebar imports from nine countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has completed the expiry review investigations on the antidumping (AD) duty on certain rebar from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Oman and Russia, and has determined that the expiry of the findings is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of such goods.

The current antidumping duties on rebar from the countries in question are at 20.3 percent for Algeria, 23.1 percent for Egypt, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, 21.8 percent for Indonesia, eight percent for Oman and 45.0 percent for Russia.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) will now conduct an inquiry to determine whether the expiry of its findings is likely to result in injury to the Canadian industry and has announced that it will issue its decision no later than February 24, 2027.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52 and 7228.30.00.53.