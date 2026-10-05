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US issues preliminary AD on rebar from Turkey

Monday, 05 October 2026 15:07:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on rebar from Turkey for the period of review between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The DOC has preliminarily found that some Turkish exporters made sales of the subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins at 13.11 percent for Colakoglu Metalurji A.S.; Colakoglu Dis Ticaret A.S. and Ekinciler Demir ve Celik Sanayi A.S.

The DOC has also rescinded this review with respect to three companies, namely Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi A.S., Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim A.S. and Kaptan Demir Celik, for which there were no reviewable entries of the subject merchandise during the period of review.

Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey North America Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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