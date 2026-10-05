US issues preliminary AD on rebar from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on rebar from Turkey for the period of review between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The DOC has preliminarily found that some Turkish exporters made sales of the subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins at 13.11 percent for Colakoglu Metalurji A.S.; Colakoglu Dis Ticaret A.S. and Ekinciler Demir ve Celik Sanayi A.S.

The DOC has also rescinded this review with respect to three companies, namely Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi A.S., Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim A.S. and Kaptan Demir Celik, for which there were no reviewable entries of the subject merchandise during the period of review.