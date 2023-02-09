US announces final results of Turkish rebar AD administrative review

Thursday, 09 February 2023 14:54:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review on six companies regarding the antidumping (AD) duty on rebar imports from Turkey. The DOC found that one of the six, Habaş, made no shipments during the review period, July 2020-June 2021.

As a result of the review, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.13 percent and 5.51 percent for two individual respondents, Çolakoğlu Metalurji and Kaptan Demir Çelik respectively. The margins for the remaining three companies, namely, Diler, İçdaş and Sami Soybaş, stand at 3.76 percent.