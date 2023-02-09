﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US announces final results of Turkish rebar AD administrative review

Thursday, 09 February 2023 14:54:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review on six companies regarding the antidumping (AD) duty on rebar imports from Turkey. The DOC found that one of the six, Habaş, made no shipments during the review period, July 2020-June 2021.

As a result of the review, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.13 percent and 5.51 percent for two individual respondents, Çolakoğlu Metalurji and Kaptan Demir Çelik respectively. The margins for the remaining three companies, namely, Diler, İçdaş and Sami Soybaş, stand at 3.76 percent.


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey US North America Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Romanian longs spot market under pressure from local mill’s weaker offers, poor demand

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices decline amid sluggish demand

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices start to rebound after previous slide, trading still weak

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Turkey longs prices and business at standstill after earthquakes

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

US-based Highbar orders rebar mini-mills from SMS Group

09 Feb | Steel News

US rebar mills offer deals as demand lags

08 Feb | Longs and Billet

Rebar ranks highest in Mexican finished steel production, fourth in consumption

08 Feb | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

08 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Canada to maintain AD duties on rebar imports from six countries

08 Feb | Steel News

South Korea’s YK Steel invests in new rebar mill

08 Feb | Steel News