US issues final CVD review results on rebar from Turkey

Thursday, 02 May 2024 15:53:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

The final subsidy rates are at 5.54 percent for Kaptan Demir Celik Endustrisi ve Ticaret A.S., Kaptan Metal Dis Ticaret ve Nakliyat A.S., and 0.03 percent (de minimis) for Colakoglu Metalurji A.S. and Colakoglu Dis Ticaret A.S., in line with the preliminary results. The countervailing duties for the companies are applicable from May 1.