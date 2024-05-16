﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during May 6-12

Thursday, 16 May 2024 10:42:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the May 6-12 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channels, rebar and high-speed wire rod increased by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal rose by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.1 percent, all week on week.


