US issues final AD margins for rebar from Mexico

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 14:18:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on rebar from Mexico for the period between November 1, 2021, and October 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican producers’ sales of the subject goods to the US were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.16 percent for Deacero, 6.21 percent for Grupo Acerero and 2.11 percent for Grupo Simec, Gerdau Corsa and Sidertul.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins had been determined at 2.27 percent for Deacero, 5.49 percent for Grupo Acerero and 2.88 percent for Grupo Simec, Gerdau Corsa and Sidertul.


