US trade deficit widens to $67.4 billion in December

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 21:18:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.4 billion in December, up $6.4 billion from $61.0 billion in November, revised.

December exports were $250.2 billion, $2.2 billion less than November exports. December imports were $317.6 billion, $4.2 billion more than November imports. The December increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $7.4 billion to $90.6 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $23.2 billion.

For 2022, the goods and services deficit increased $103.0 billion, or 12.2 percent, from 2021. Exports increased $453.1 billion or 17.7 percent. Imports increased $556.1 billion or 16.3 percent.

The December figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.1), Netherlands ($4.4), United Kingdom ($1.9), Australia ($1.5), Hong Kong ($1.3), Belgium ($1.1), Brazil ($0.9), and Singapore ($0.2).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($22.8), European Union ($18.6), Mexico ($12.0), Vietnam ($8.1), Germany ($8.0), Japan ($7.2), Ireland ($5.8), Canada ($4.5), Italy ($4.2), South Korea ($4.0), India ($3.3), Taiwan ($3.0), Switzerland ($2.6), Malaysia ($2.5), France ($1.2), Israel ($0.7), and Saudi Arabia ($0.7).