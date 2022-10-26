﻿
US tool steel exports up 9.0 percent in August

Wednesday, 26 October 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 9,318 mt in August 2022, up 9.0 percent from July and up 68.5 percent from August 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $18.6 million in August, compared to $16.5 million in the previous month and $10.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in August with 5,912 mt, compared to 5,181 mt in July and 5,139 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 3,170 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in August.


