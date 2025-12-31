 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US tool steel exports up 8.5 percent in August 2025 from July

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 13:50:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,332 mt in August last year, up 8.5 percent from July and down 20.9 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $15.36 million in August compared to $13.33 million in the previous month and $15.54 million in August 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in August with 5,392 mt compared 4,868 mt in July and 6,645 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in August.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US merchant bar exports down 16.3 percent in August 2025 from July

31 Dec | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 4.1 percent in August 2025 from July

30 Dec | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 21.0 percent in August 2025 from July

30 Dec | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 2.3 percent in August 2025 from July

29 Dec | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 2.9 percent in August 2025 from July

29 Dec | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 6.8 percent in August 2025 from July

25 Dec | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 8.5 percent in August 2025 from July

25 Dec | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 33 percent in August 2025 from July

24 Dec | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 8.5 percent in August 2025 from July

24 Dec | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 1.3 percent in August 2025

22 Dec | Steel News