US tool steel exports up 8.5 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,332 mt in August last year, up 8.5 percent from July and down 20.9 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $15.36 million in August compared to $13.33 million in the previous month and $15.54 million in August 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in August with 5,392 mt compared 4,868 mt in July and 6,645 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in August.