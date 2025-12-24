US cold finished bar exports up 8.5 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,720 mt in August this year, up 8.5 percent from July and down 39.9 percent from August last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $26.1 million in August, compared to $22.8 million in the previous month and $29.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in August with 3,285 mt, compared to 2,679 mt in July and 6,878 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,872 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in August.