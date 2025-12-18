 |  Login 
US hot rolled bar exports down 7.0 percent in August 2025

Thursday, 18 December 2025 06:04:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 22,383 mt in August this year, down 7.0 percent from July and down 31.3 percent from August last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $39.6 million in August, compared to $38.6 million in the previous month and $51.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in August with 12,740 mt, compared to 15,445 mt in July and 19,280 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada with 8,292 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in August.


