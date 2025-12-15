 |  Login 
US OCTG imports down 10.0 percent in August 2025

Monday, 15 December 2025 05:00:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 139,204 mt in August this year, down 10.0 percent from July and up 11.1 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $163.0 million in August, compared to $191.5 million in July and $165.3 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from Taiwan in August with 30,036 mt, compared to 24,941 mt in July and 125,295 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in August include South Korea with 21,722 mt, Canada with 13,455 mt, and Austria with 8,942 mt.


