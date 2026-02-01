US steel exports up 11.4 percent in October 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in October this year up 11.4 percent from September and down 11.1 percent year on year to 600,376 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in October totaled $1.12 billion, compared to $1.12 billion in September and $1.15 billion in October 2024.

Steel exports to Mexico in October were up 12.7 percent compared to September and were down 17.3 percent year on year to 322,959 mt, while exports to Canada were up 10.0 percent month on month and down 2.7 percent compared to October 2024 to 238,191 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in October included Brazil with 4,516 mt, China with 3,664 mt, and Belgium with 2,970 mt.

Major steel products exported in September include HDG at 119,740 mt, hot rolled sheets at 48,518 mt, cut-length steel plates at 67,012 mt, cold rolled sheets at 73,912 mt, and plates in coil at 33,820 mt.