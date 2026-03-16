US iron and steel scrap exports down 6.7 percent in January 2026 from December

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 939,277 mt in January this year, down 6.7 percent month on month and down 9.2 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in January with 309,977 mt, down 28.2 percent month to month and rising by 9.8 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in January included Mexico with 148,784 mt, Thailand with 93,323 mt, and Taiwan with 52,503 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $440.34 million in January this year, compared to $471.3 million in December and $416.37 million in January 2025.