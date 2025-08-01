US iron and steel scrap exports up 17.3 percent in May 2025

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,239,874 mt in May this year, up 17.3 percent month on month and down 19.0 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in May with 356,602 mt, up 23.6 percent month to month and down 7.6 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in May included Bangladesh with 260,299 mt, India with 104,619 mt, and Taiwan with 95,612 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $534.3 million in May 2025, compared to $462.5 million in April and $642.9 million in May last year.