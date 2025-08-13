US iron and steel scrap exports down 19.1 percent in June 2025

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,003,475 mt in June this year, down 19.1 percent month on month and down 23.7 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in June with 319,302 mt, down 10.5 percent month to month and down 10.7 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in June included Taiwan with 108,602 mt, India with 84,522 mt, and Vietnam with 77,364 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $443.1 million in June 2025, compared to $534.3 million in May and $571.0 million in June last year.