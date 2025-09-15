 |  Login 
US iron and steel scrap exports down 0.7 percent in July 2025

Monday, 15 September 2025 21:30:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 996,737 mt in July this year, down 0.7 percent month on month and down 22.6 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in July with 264,138 mt, down 17.3 percent month to month and down 35.7 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in July included Bangladesh with 161,470 mt, Mexico with 107,080 mt, and Taiwan with 101,309 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $434.7 million in July 2025, compared to $443.1 million in June and $552.9 million in July last year.


