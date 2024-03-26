﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports down 12.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 19:45:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 990,846 mt in January 2024, a 12.9 percent decrease month-on-month and a 22.2 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in January with 274,830 mt, up 114.1 percent month-on-month but down 14.4 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in January include: Turkey, with 212,671 mt; Taiwan, with 102,525 mt; Peru, with 76,405 mt; and Bangladesh, with 65,567 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $449.2 million in January 2024, compared to $500.9 million in December and $495.7 million in January 2023.


