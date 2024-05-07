US iron and steel scrap exports down 7.2 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 15:36:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,150,436 mt in March this year, down by 7.2 percent month on month and by 21.5 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in March with 258,344 mt, down 44.2 percent month on month and down 26.3 year on year. Other notable destinations in March included Mexico, with 188,776 mt; Bangladesh, with 162,115 mt; Taiwan, with 113,192 mt; and Peru, with 77,362 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $529.89 million in March 2024, compared to $554.86 million in February and $650.77 million in March 2023.