US iron and steel scrap exports up 25.4 percent in February

Friday, 12 April 2024 23:28:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,242,554 mt in February 2024, a 25.4 percent increase month-on-month and a 9.4 percent decrease year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in February with 462,896 mt, up 117.7 percent month-on-month and up 20.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in February include: Mexico, with 188,790 mt; Bangladesh, with 160,206 mt; Taiwan, with 103,337 mt; and India, with 90,560 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $556.1 million in February 2024, compared to $449.2 million in January and $611.3 million in February 2023.