US iron and steel scrap exports down 19.5 percent in December 2025 from November

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,006,992 mt in December 2025 year, down 19.5 percent month on month and up 22.1 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in December with 431,773 mt, up 5.7 percent month to month and rising by 139.9 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in December included Thailand with 104,437 mt, Mexico with 73,048 mt, and Taiwan with 58,019 mt,

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $471.3 million in December 2025, compared to $545.1 million in November and $377.7 million in December 2024.