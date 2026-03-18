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US HDG exports up 47.4 percent in January 2026 from December

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 15:43:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 110,145 mt in January this year, up 47.4 percent month on month and down 14.4 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $160.43 million in January 2026, compared to $109.35 million in the previous month and $184.89 million the same month in 2025.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in January with 66,822 mt, compared to 40,851 mt in December and 74,123 mt in January last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 43,005 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in January.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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