US HDG imports down 27.9 percent in November 2025

Thursday, 05 February 2026 08:41:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 92,784 mt in November this year, down 27.9 percent from October and down 51.1 percent from November 2024. By value, HDG imports totaled $90.3 million in November this year, compared to $126.4 million in the previous month and $210.2 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in November with 50,528 mt, compared to 61,317 mt in October and 59,059 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported HDG in November include South Korea with 16,980 mt and Austria with 4,325 mt.


