US HDG imports up 21.3 percent in June 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 132,670 mt in June this year, up 21.3 percent from May and down 44.4 percent from June last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $153.5 million in June this year, compared to $130.8 million in the previous month and $281.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in June with 60,825 mt, compared to 56,670 mt in May and 79,435 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in June include South Korea with 12,828 mt and Indonesia with 11,568 mt.