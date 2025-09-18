 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HDG exports up 1.3 percent in July 2025

Thursday, 18 September 2025 02:00:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 106,985 mt in July this year up 1.3 percent month on month and down 14.9 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $158.1 million in July this year, compared to $153.7 million in the previous month and $173.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 61,484 mt, compared to 61,398 mt in June and 76,082 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 45,077 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable, rumored discounted deals in Gulf fuel some trade recovery hopes

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

US flat steel rises after bouncing off $805/nt “price floor,” better demand seen with interest rate cut

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Price declines for Brazilian HDG exports

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2025

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable despite softer bids in Middle East

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Stability persists in ex-China HDG offers

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Portugal’s Lusosider partners with Fives to optimize zinc consumption at galvanizing line

10 Sep | Steel News

CRC and HDG prices in Europe improve, but trade measures curb imports

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers move sideways

04 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

HDG Coil
Thickness:  0.5 - 4 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
HDG Trapezoid Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 0.47 mm
Width:  925 mm
Length:  0 mm
FALCON STEEL (PTY) LTD
View Offer
HDG Coil
Thickness:  0.25 - 4 mm
Width:  1 - 1.5 mm
Coil:   R
DX51-52-53-54-55-56-57 D+Z,s220-280-300-320-360-380-GD etc
BATTALLAR DEMIR SAN. ve TIC LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer