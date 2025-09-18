US HDG exports up 1.3 percent in July 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 106,985 mt in July this year up 1.3 percent month on month and down 14.9 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $158.1 million in July this year, compared to $153.7 million in the previous month and $173.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 61,484 mt, compared to 61,398 mt in June and 76,082 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 45,077 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.