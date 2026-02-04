 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HDG exports up 14.4 percent in October 2025

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 05:28:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 119,740 mt in October this year up 14.4 percent month on month and down 1.2 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $174.2 million in October this year, compared to $154.9 million in the previous month and $170.0 million the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in October with 60,299 mt, compared to 55,317 mt in September and 73,172 mt in October 2024. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 58,860 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in October.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US HDG imports down 27.9 percent in November 2025

05 Feb | Steel News

US HDG exports up 3.2 percent in September 2025

29 Jan | Steel News

US HDG imports down 15.4 percent in August 2025 from July

10 Dec | Steel News

US HDG exports down 4.9 percent in August 2025 from July

09 Dec | Steel News

US steel exports up 3.6 percent in August 2025 from July

08 Dec | Steel News

US HRC pricing rebounds off $800/nt as supplies shrink, other flat steels dip

03 Oct | Flats and Slab

US HDG imports up 5.7 percent in July 2025

19 Sep | Steel News

US HDG exports up 1.3 percent in July 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

US HDG imports up 21.3 percent in June 2025

18 Aug | Steel News

US HDG exports up 2.4 percent in June 2025

16 Aug | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

HDG Coil
Thickness:  1.1 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D+Z70
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Galvanized Cut-To-Length Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Length:  400 - 3,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Galvanized Slitted Coil
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  20 mm
Coil:   R
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer