US HDG exports up 14.4 percent in October 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 119,740 mt in October this year up 14.4 percent month on month and down 1.2 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $174.2 million in October this year, compared to $154.9 million in the previous month and $170.0 million the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in October with 60,299 mt, compared to 55,317 mt in September and 73,172 mt in October 2024. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 58,860 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in October.