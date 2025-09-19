 |  Login 
US HDG imports up 5.7 percent in July 2025

Friday, 19 September 2025 05:43:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 140,182 mt in July this year, up 5.7 percent from June and down 40.0 percent from July last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $158.9 million in July this year, compared to $153.5 million in the previous month and $279.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in July with 57,386 mt, compared to 60,825 mt in June and 74,055 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in July include Thailand with 13,490 mt and South Korea with 12,933 mt.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

