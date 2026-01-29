US HDG exports up 3.2 percent in September 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 104,902 mt in September this year up 3.2 percent month on month and down 11.1 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $174.2 million in September this year, compared to $154.9 million in the previous month and $168.4 million the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in September with 55,317 mt, compared to 57,191 mt in August and 76,256 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 49,210 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in September.