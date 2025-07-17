 |  Login 
US HDG imports down 13.8 percent in May 2025

Thursday, 17 July 2025 19:11:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 109,329 mt in May this year, down 13.8 percent from April and down 60.2 percent from May last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $130.8 million in May this year, compared to $156.2 million in the previous month and $317.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in May with 56,670 mt, compared to 70,819 mt in April and 81,257 mt in May last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in May include South Korea with 8,435 mt and Austria with 7,534 mt.


