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US HDG imports up 5.4 percent in January 2026 from December

Thursday, 19 March 2026 11:43:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 97,961 mt in January this year, up 5.4 percent from December and down 49.0 percent from January 2025. By value, HDG imports totaled $98.09 million in January 2025, compared to $89.81 million in the previous month and $222.19 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in January with 44,455 mt, compared to 45,714 mt in December and 78,165 mt in January 2025. Other top sources of imported HDG in January include South Korea with 22,500 mt, Germany with 6,282 mt and Austria with 5,876 mt.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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