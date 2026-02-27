 |  Login 
US HDG imports up 0.2 percent in December 2025 from November

Friday, 27 February 2026 15:43:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 92,944 mt in December last year, up 0.2 percent from November and down 43.3 percent from December 2024. By value, HDG imports totaled $89.8 million in December 2025, compared to $90.3 million in the previous month and $177.4 million in the same month of 2024.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in December with 45,714 mt, compared to 50,528 mt in November and 57,119 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported HDG in December include South Korea with 14,007 mt, Belgium with 4,735 mt and Austria with 4,625 mt.


