US HDG exports down 26.7 percent in December 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 74,696 mt in December last year, down 26.7 percent month on month and down 18.7 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $109.4 million in December 2025, compared to $145.1 million in the previous month and $129.1 million the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in December with 61,128 mt, compared to 88,436 mt in November and 81,792 mt in December 2024. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 47,460 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in December.