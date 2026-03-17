US steel imports up 4.6 percent in January 2026 from December

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in January this year increased by 4.6 percent from December and were down 46.3 percent year on year to total 1,498,912 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in January totaled $1.53 billion, compared to $3.09 billion in January 2025.

Top sources for US steel imports in January include: South Korea with 258,668 mt, Mexico with 213,396 mt, Canada with 198,239 mt, and Brazil with 160,505 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 348,353 mt in January, down from 367,385 mt in December and down from 678,697 mt in January 2025. Flat product imports totaled 454,968 mt in January, up from 411,765 mt in December and down from 922,377 mt in January 2025. Long product imports totaled 358,457 mt in January, up from 326,959 mt in December and down from 550,098 mt in January last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 262,929 mt in January, up from 261,204 mt in December and down from 529,099 mt in January 2024.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, the share of imports in the US steel market in January this year was estimated at 15 percent.