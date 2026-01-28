US steel exports up 11.4 percent in September 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in September this year up 11.4 percent from August and down 13.0 percent year on year to 600,377 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in September totaled $1.05 billion, compared to $1.12 billion in August and $1.19 billion in September last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in September were up 12.7 percent compared to August and were down 17.4 percent year on year to 322,959 mt, while exports to Canada were up 10.0 percent month on month and down 2.7 percent compared to September last year to 238,191 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in September included China with 4,516 mt, India with 2,317 mt, and the Bahamas with 1,926 mt.

Major steel products exported in September include HDG at 104,902 mt, hot rolled sheets at 49,075 mt, cut-length steel plates at 86,044 mt, cold rolled sheets at 49,334 mt, and plates in coil at 22,567 mt.