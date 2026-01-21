US iron and steel scrap exports down 20.2 percent in September 2025

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 888,761 mt in September this year, down 20.2 percent month on month and down 20.8 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in September with 298,620 mt, down 7.6 percent month to month and down 12.1 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in August included Bangladesh with 99,955 mt, Taiwan with 73,329 mt, and India with 71,739 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $413.2 million in September 2025, compared to $482.8 million in August and $492.9 million in September last year.