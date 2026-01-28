US steel imports down 16.8 percent in September 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in September this year down 16.8 percent from August and down 27.1 percent year on year to total 1,415,674 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in September totaled $1.56 billion, compared to $1.84 billion in August and $2.34 billion in September last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in September include: Canada with 281,778 mt, South Korea with 221,154 mt, Brazil with 158,787 mt, and Mexico with 133,171 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 329,750 mt in September, down from 408,630 mt in August and 389,379 mt in September last year. Flat product imports totaled 488,447 mt in September, down from 570,504 mt in August and down from 832,066 mt in September 2024. Long product imports totaled 233,365 mt in September, down from 313,019 mt in August and down from 295,785 mt in September last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 300,976 mt in September, down from 330,767 mt in August and down from 346,585 mt in September 2024.