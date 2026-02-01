 |  Login 
US iron and steel scrap exports down 10.6 percent in October 2025

Sunday, 01 February 2026 07:38:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 794,641 mt in October this year, down 10.6 percent month on month and down 33.6 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in October with 205,552 mt, down 31.2 percent month to month and down 49.5 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in October included Mexico with 118,611 mt, Thailand with 88,906 mt, and Taiwan with 78,429 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $387.5 million in October 2025, compared to $413.2 million in September and $502.9 million in October 2024.


