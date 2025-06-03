 |  Login 
US tool steel exports up 38.5 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 20:13:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,184 mt in March last year, up 38.5 percent from February and up 20.6 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $15.6 million in March compared to $11.4 million in the previous month and $12.8 million in March 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in March with 5,367 mt compared 3,744 mt in February and 4,687 mt in March last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,550 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in March.


